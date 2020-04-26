Free Press Obituaries
|
Edwards Funeral Home
702 North Queen St
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 527-1123
Marguerite Wooten Currie


1928 - 2020
Marguerite Wooten Currie Obituary
Marguerite Wooten Currie, 91, passed away Thursday April 23, 2020 at Runk and Pratt Senior Living Community in Hardy, Virginia.
She was the daughter of the late Henry T. Wooten, Sr. and Georgia Kilpatrick Wooten. After graduation from high school in Clinton, NC, she completed Nurses Training at Nashville General Hospital. Marguerite worked as a Registered Nurse for a number of years at several facilities. She was recognized as a caring dedicated caregiver.
Marguerite was married to the late Col. William D. Currie for 63 years. As a Military wife for 28 years she enjoyed the travel opportunities and lasting friendships established during Air Force assignments in several countries and across the US.
Marguerite enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading and most of all helping others. She is predeceased by her husband, her parents, and brothers Edward Ray Wooten, Henry T. Wooten, Jr and Marvin R. Wooten. Marguerite is survived by daughter Joan Currie Connor and son-in-law Tom Connor of Moneta Virginia, grandson Brian W. Connor MD of Seattle, WA, sister Dorothy Julian and her husband Bob. She is also survived by several special nephews and nieces. She also leaves behind many friends at Runk and Pratt including her good friend Mae.
Her life will be celebrated with a private graveside service at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston, NC.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 3959 Electric Rd, Suite 357, Roanoke VA. or to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations, Kinston, NC. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 26, 2020
