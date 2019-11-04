Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Ann Knapp. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EMERALD ISLE - Marie Ann Knapp, 92, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at her home with her son Kenneth and daughter-in-law Gail by her side. She was born November 29, 1926 in Brooklyn, NY daughter of the late, Charles and Constance Zitteli Mangiaracina. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Marie relocated to Miami Springs, FL when her husband Walter was transferred with Pan American Airlines. She began her career in the Broward County School system as an office manager/bookkeeper. She raised her two sons, Kenn and Chuck in Florida surrounded by her two sisters, Ann and Ronni and their families until she moved to Kinston, NC to be close to one son and the grandchildren. After retirement from the school system she was blessed to have her lifelong dream accomplishment of owning and operating NapSak Gifts and Greetings located in downtown Kinston beside H Stadium for 15 years. Her life was extremely full with her business, her family, and taking care of her mother and father until they passed. She relocated to Cedar Point in 2013 and loved being close to her sister Grace and son Kenneth and family. She attended White Oak Church of God as her health permitted. She enjoyed sitting on the deck and looking at the ocean while eating waffles for breakfast. She was a vivacious, high spirited, beautiful older woman full of wisdom. She loved for the great-grandchildren to come to visit her especially this last year. She was blessed with great health and lots of energy until the last year of her life. She fought a courageous battle and decided it was time to meet her family and loved ones and especially Jesus. She had shared with her family so many times how God had blessed her and protected her on so many occasions. She was extremely proud of her two sons, Chuck and Kenn, she as most "Mothers" thought they were perfect and her face would shine as she would recall the stories of her son's lives over the years. She is survived by sons, Kenn Knapp and his wife Gail, of Emerald Isle and Chuck Knapp and his wife Shelly, of Marietta, GA; grandchildren, Taylor Zagars and her husband Dan, Chase Knapp and his mate Annie, Kenneth Knapp, II and his wife Katherine, Alexander Knapp, Heather McDaniel and her husband Jason, and Shane Harris and his wife Kristen; adopted granddaughter, Jennifer Moody and her husband Christopher; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Grace Bodenstedt of Newport, NC and Ann Buzzo of Davie, FL; nephew Chris Buzzo of Florida; and niece, Patricia Forant and her husband Nate, of Cedar Point, and their children, Taylor and Tyler. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Walter Sering Knapp; daughter Beverly; sister, Veronica O'Neill; and brother, George Mangiaracina. Online condolences may be made at

