Marie "Flossie" Antonette Edwards, 71, of Hillside, N.J., formerly of Kinston, died on Monday, June 22, 2020 in New Jersey.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Kinston.

She is survived by her husband, Phillip A. Edwards of the home and her children.

Viewing will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the funeral home from 3-6 p.m. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and masks are required at the funeral home and cemetery.

Arrangements are by Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.



