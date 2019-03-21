Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Faircloth Shelton. View Sign

KINSTON - Marie Faircloth Shelton "Gee' to her grandchildren, 93, passed away Tuesday evening at Kitty Askins Hospice in Goldsboro after a period of declining health. She was born October 28, 1925 in Sampson County, NC. The daughter of Henry and Clara Faircloth, she grew up on the family farm in Chatham County, NC. Marie graduated from Pittsboro High School in 1943 and attended Louisburg College. After college, she worked for a time in Chapel Hill, then, later moved to Greensboro where she met her husband, Buck. They were married in 1954 and in 1955 they moved to Kinston due to Buck's employment in the tobacco industry. Both Buck and Marie worked at Austin Carolina Tobacco Co. where she was a bookkeeper for many years; retiring in 1991. She was a member of Queen Street United Methodist Church and the Frank Mock Sunday school class for 63 years. In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Buck Shelton and brother, Jim Faircloth. She is survived by her son, Woody and wife Sue Shelton, of Institute, NC; her sister, Ruby Rives of Greensboro, NC; grandson Hunter Shelton of Harrisburg, VA; granddaughter Catherine Pope and husband Dewitt, of Hugo, NC; grandson Walker Shelton and wife Kayla, of Farmville, NC; and caregiver Linda Jones. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 at Queen Street United Methodist Church with the Reverend Karl Grant and the Reverend Bill Gattis. Interment will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends and family at the home of her son, Woody and wife Sue, 4873 Bryan Hardy Road La Grange, NC after 6 p.m. Thursday evening. Memorials can be made to Queen St. United Methodist Church c/o The Frank Mock Sunday School Class, 500 N. Queen St, Kinston, NC 28501. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Arrangements are being handled by Garner Funeral Home in Kinston, NC. Funeral Home Garner Funeral Home - Kinston

209 West Peyton Ave

Kinston , NC 28501

