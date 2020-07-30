SNOW HILL - Mary Marie Mewborn Letchworth, 87, of Snow Hill passed away July 27, 2020. Born in Greene County on May 22, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Earl Brantley, Sr. and Mary Wooten Mewborn.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kirby Lee Letchworth, Sr.
Mrs. Letchworth was a retired sales associate at Belk. She was a longtime member of Davis Grove Baptist Church. A true southern lady, she was a consummate homemaker enjoying time spent with her family and maintaining a beautiful yard and flowers.
Survivors include son, Kirby Lee Letchworth, Jr. (Kirk) and wife Sharon of Snow Hill; daughter, Phyllis Marie Norris and husband William (Bill) of Swansboro; 3 grandchildren, Rocky Alan Roberts and Jennifer Leigh Roberts, both of Wilmington, and Christian Durant Norris of Maysville; a great-grandchild, Isabelle Marie Roberts; brother, Earl Brantley Mewborn, Jr. of Snow Hill; and a sister, Dixie Mewborn Cantu and husband, Phil of Snow Hill.
Due to COVID-19 distancing, funeral services will be held privately at Taylor-Tyson Funeral Home with the Reverend Steven Gay officiating. Mrs. Letchworth will be interred at Snow Hill Cemetery with her late husband.
Arrangements entrusted to Taylor-Tyson Funeral Home of Snow Hill, NC.