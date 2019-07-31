Service Information Pink Hill Funeral Home Inc 1056 N Nc Hwy 11 Pink Hill , NC 28572 (252)-568-3184 Service 12:00 PM Pink Hill United Methodist Church 102 W Walnut St Pink Hill , NC View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Pink Hill United Methodist Church Burial Following Services Pinelawn Memorial Park 4488 US Highway 70 W, Kinston , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PINK HILL – Edna Marie Thornton Hill, age 92 died peacefully on July 27, 2019. Mrs. Hill was born at home in Newton Grove, NC on September 21, 1926. Marie was the second child and the oldest daughter of Rossie Marion Thornton and Peral Keen Thornton.

At 16 years of age she graduated from Newton Grove High School as a class Salutatorian. At age 18 after graduating from Atlantic Christian College, she began her teaching career. Marie was an excellent and beloved teacher. Marie was an educator for 32 years with most of those years being in Lenoir County. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma an honorary education society for women. She was a member of NCAE, NEA, the Eastern Star, and the Salvation Army Auxiliary. For years, she was a very active member of the Pink Hill United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Hill was First Lady of Pink Hill for ten years while her husband was Mayor. She was a charming hostess with a magic touch for perfection in most community events including hosting Governor Bob Scott.

All who had the privilege of meeting Marie knew they were in the presence of someone special. Poor health for the last few years made her less productive, but she never lost that little spark in her eyes nor her caring nature that touched so many. Her family and friends will miss her dearly.

Marie was predeceased by her loving husband Ethro Dail Hill. Marie is survived by her three sons, three grandsons and one granddaughter. Sons: Jeffrey Dail Hill and wife Neal of Greensboro, Tony Thornton Hill and wife Kim of Deep Run, Johnny Cecil Hill and wife Cindy of Clayton. Grandsons: Nathan, Jason and Eli Hill. Granddaughter, Emma Marie Hill. She is survived by her brothers Wendell Thornton and wife Life Goldsboro, and Kenneth Thornton and wife Linda Joie of McLean, VA.; sister, Sue Thornton Warren of Fayetteville. Her brother-in-law Art Stone of Raleigh and sister-in-law Hazel Thornton of Clinton also survive as well as 17 nieces and nephews that she loved and cared for deeply. Two brothers, Cecil and Richard Thornton and two sisters Jean Thornton Johnson and Carolyn Thornton Stone predeceased Marie.

Services are scheduled for Thursday August 1st. Family will receive friends at Pink Hill United Methodist Church, 102 W Walnut St, Pink Hill, NC from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 PM. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow immediately after the service in the Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 4488 US Highway 70 W, Kinston, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pink Hill United Methodist Church, 102 W. Walnut St., Pink Hill, NC 28572.

