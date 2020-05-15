Marion Bernice "Pudding" Barrett-Phillips, 65, of 303 Olive Branch Blvd., Grifton, died Saturday, May 9, 2020.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Don Brown Funeral Home in Ayden. Burial will follow in Mills Family Cemetery in Winterville.
Viewing will be held Sunday, May 17, 2020 from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19, the governor has asked that all gatherings only have 50 people. Please check with the family to see if you are invited.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.
Published in Free Press on May 15, 2020