KINSTON - Marion Jones, 86, of 616 Darby Ave., died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro. The funeral for immediate family will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 17, in the Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Goldsboro. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Miles Jones of the home and his children. A walk-thur viewing will be Thursday from 3-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are by Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020