SNOW HILL - Mrs. Marjorie Bell Hill, 87, passed away Sunday evening, April 28, 2019, at her residence. Born in Craven County on August 26, 1931, she was the daughter of Albert and Pearl Lovitt Bell. Mrs. Hill was a homemaker and had also worked with the former Granite Glove and J.P. Stevens Company. She was a member of Free Gospel PFWB Church where she was very active until her health began to decline. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Craig Hill in 2011; son-in-law, Buzzy Cole; and a great-grandchild, Logan Owens. Her surviving family includes her husband of 70 years, Floyd Hill; children, Janice H. Cole of Snow Hill, Robert Hill and wife Joyce of Fremont, and Donnie Hill and wife Gina of Chocowinity; daughter-in-law, Patsy B. Hill of Snow Hill; a brother, David Bell of Kinston; nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held 11 AM Wednesday, May 1st, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with Pastor Michael Parks officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6 – 8 PM at Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service and other times at the residence. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 30, 2019