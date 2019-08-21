Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Christine Berg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SANTA MONICA, CALIF - Marjorie Christine Berg, beloved mother and grandmother, passed peacefully on August 16th just after her 90th birthday in Brentwood, California. Margie was born in Kinston, North Carolina, on July 31st 1929 to Sarah and Henry Horne. She grew up an only child, especially close to her mother, in the Kinston mill village that was a source of many colorful and much loved stories of her life. She later was the dynamic center of countless family summer vacations with her children and her cousins' families at the NC beaches. After graduating high school she pursued a very successful modeling career in New York featured in Look Magazine, campaigns for Coke, and as a popular commercial actress of live television. In 1953 she married film producer, Sy Weintraub, with whom she had two daughters and moved to Beverly Hills for their young lives until their divorce. In 1963 she married Norman Berg, a prominent Northwest building contractor, and moved to Seattle where she lived happily for 40 years. Her mother, Bunny, lived down the street remaining inseparable throughout their lives. Upon her husband's passing she returned to Los Angeles and spent her final years in Santa Monica. She was an avid reader with an elegant fashion and design aesthetic that infused her life with beauty and joy. She is survived by her two daughters, Lori Ferrer and Cynthia Weintraub, as well as her adored grandsons, Sam and Cooper Shrieve, and Danny and Charlie Veytia. Sign the guest book at



SANTA MONICA, CALIF - Marjorie Christine Berg, beloved mother and grandmother, passed peacefully on August 16th just after her 90th birthday in Brentwood, California. Margie was born in Kinston, North Carolina, on July 31st 1929 to Sarah and Henry Horne. She grew up an only child, especially close to her mother, in the Kinston mill village that was a source of many colorful and much loved stories of her life. She later was the dynamic center of countless family summer vacations with her children and her cousins' families at the NC beaches. After graduating high school she pursued a very successful modeling career in New York featured in Look Magazine, campaigns for Coke, and as a popular commercial actress of live television. In 1953 she married film producer, Sy Weintraub, with whom she had two daughters and moved to Beverly Hills for their young lives until their divorce. In 1963 she married Norman Berg, a prominent Northwest building contractor, and moved to Seattle where she lived happily for 40 years. Her mother, Bunny, lived down the street remaining inseparable throughout their lives. Upon her husband's passing she returned to Los Angeles and spent her final years in Santa Monica. She was an avid reader with an elegant fashion and design aesthetic that infused her life with beauty and joy. She is survived by her two daughters, Lori Ferrer and Cynthia Weintraub, as well as her adored grandsons, Sam and Cooper Shrieve, and Danny and Charlie Veytia. Sign the guest book at Kinston.com Published in Free Press on Aug. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Free Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close