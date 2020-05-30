June 27, 1929 – May 27, 2020

Marjorie Cooper Glass, known as Marge to her family and friends, age 90, died on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Morehead City, North Carolina.

She was born in Oxford, Alabama and graduated from Auburn University where she met her husband, Robert "Bob" Aldworth Glass. Following their marriage in 1953, they moved to Jacksonville, North Carolina where Bob established a veterinary practice, and they put down lifelong roots. Here they raised their children, became active members of the community, attended church, and made many, many wonderful friends over the course of 63 years. Of special significance to Marge was her family, her church, Brookwood Baptist Church and her community. For more than 50 years, she served in many capacities in the church and the community. According to the current pastor at Brookwood, "Her fingerprints are all over Brookwood Baptist Church."

Survivors include her four children: Marjorie Glass Harkey (Peggy) and her husband Richard of Fayetteville; Gena Glass Andrews and her husband Buster of New Bern; Robert Aldworth Glass II (Rob) and his wife Maggie of Lexington, SC; and William Cooper Glass (Bill) and his wife Terri of Jacksonville. Also left to cherish her memory are seven grandchildren: Blaire Harkey, Robert (Morgan) Glass, Hayes (Lindsay) Harkey, Kathryn Glass, Scott Andrews, Laura Anne Glass, and Leslie Andrews. Great grandchildren include: Garrison and Graydon Glass, and Henry Harkey. Also surviving are nephew Davis Cooper and niece Jane Romano.

Marge is predeceased by her beloved husband of 47 years, Robert Aldworth Glass DVM, her father and mother, Eugene C. Cooper and Vera C. Orr, brother Gene Cooper and daughter-in-law Kelly S. Glass.

A private family graveside service will be conducted by Rev. Ryan Hearn of Brookwood Baptist Church.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center for the exceptional care, concern, and support they provided and also to the people of Jacksonville who loved Marge as well.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Brookwood Baptist Church Building Fund, 903 Henderson Drive, Jacksonville, NC 28540.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store