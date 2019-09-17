KINSTON – Marjorie Elizabeth Thompson Rich, 90, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center. Marjorie was born in Wayne County on October 22, 1928 to the late Grover Cleveland Thompson, Sr. and Kitty L. Smith Thompson. She loved Tanglewood Church of God and Bethel Free Will Baptist Church. Marjorie had a large extended circle of family and friends and they were all very special to her. She will be missed, but greatly remembered. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Seymour Funeral Home followed by a service to celebrate her life at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel. Interment will follow in Wayne Memorial Park. Marjorie is survived by her husband, Marion Rich; son, Nicky Dwight Taylor and wife Cheryl, of Hookerton; daughter, Dawn Michelle Rich Manning and husband Scott, of Kinston; grandchildren, Stephanie T. Brogden (Edward), Melissa Thifault (Ryan), Peyton Cross Manning, Chris Manning (Eden), and Stephen McDonald (Miranda); five great-grandchildren, Lexi, Summer, Kinzlee, Devon (Christina), and Ashlee; and two great-great-grandchildren, Bear and Zephyr. She is also survived her brother, Buck Thompson of Pikeville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Kitty Diane Whitehead and six siblings. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Kitty Askins Hospice Center for their exceptional care provided to Marjorie during her final days. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Kitty Askins Hospice Center, 107 Handley Park Court, Goldsboro, NC 27534. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Seymour Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at Kinston.com
Published in Free Press on Sept. 17, 2019