Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Oliver. View Sign Service Information Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Rouse Funeral Home Service 3:00 PM Mewborn Cemetery, Jason Community Send Flowers Obituary

LA GRANGE - Marjorie Elizabeth Oliver, age 85, passed away July 31, 2019, surrounded by family members. Mrs. Oliver was born on November 12, 1933 to the late Harold Milton and Jane Elizabeth Sutton in the Jason community of Greene County. Marjorie was a life-long member of the Jason Presbyterian Church. She remained a lifetime resident in the community she loved. Marjorie recently celebrated 67 years of marriage to her husband Franklin Fields Oliver whom she met at a square dance in 1949. They were married three years later. Together they enjoyed a life living on the farm and fishing at the coast, with many trips in between to the mountains of North Carolina - which they loved. Marjorie graduated as a Licensed Practical Nurse from Wayne Community College in 1953, and began a nursing career working in the Goldsboro area. After eight years, Marjorie suspended her nursing career to become a homemaker and a mother to three energetic boys. During her time as a mother, homemaker, chauffer, and cheerleader, Marjorie was also active in the community serving several years as a Den Mother in Scouts and playing on local and travel softball teams. Marjorie was well-known at the community schools for her Wicked-Witch character which she portrayed for 25 years. In 1991, at age 59, Marjorie graduated as a Registered Nurse from Wayne Community College. She then resumed her nursing career working at the Goldsboro Dialysis Center for nine years. Marjorie retired in 2000 to enjoy a life of grand-mothering and fishing with her husband. At age 70, Marjorie organized a local Red Hat Society Chapter and was the Queen Mom for the Barefoot Beauties. The Red Hat Society became a true passion for Marjorie. She was a Red Hat Ambassador and co-coordinated several Red Hat extravaganzas in the state. She served for many years as the Region 8 Coordinator covering greater than 20 counties in eastern NC. She loved the Red Hat Sisterhood and truly considered them as her sisters. A service to celebrate Marjorie's life will be held Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Mewborn Cemetery, Jason Community with Scott Hardy officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Rouse Funeral Home. In addition to her husband, Marjorie is survived by her three sons, Hal Oliver and wife Wendy of Jason, Greg Oliver and wife Donna of Wilson, and Derek Oliver and wife Angel of Snow Hill; five grandchildren, Leslie Wilson and husband Jeffrey of Jason, Brittany Oliver of Jason, Drew Oliver of Wilson, Tori Oliver of Wilson, and Austin Oliver of Snow Hill; one great-grandchild, Fields Wilson of Jason; extended family members Tracy and Chelsey Edmundson of Jason; several special nieces and nephews; and a special caretaker Maxine Hill of Jason. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jason Presbyterian Church, 7989 Highway 903 South, La Grange, NC 28551. Arrangements have been entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange. Online condolences may be sent to



LA GRANGE - Marjorie Elizabeth Oliver, age 85, passed away July 31, 2019, surrounded by family members. Mrs. Oliver was born on November 12, 1933 to the late Harold Milton and Jane Elizabeth Sutton in the Jason community of Greene County. Marjorie was a life-long member of the Jason Presbyterian Church. She remained a lifetime resident in the community she loved. Marjorie recently celebrated 67 years of marriage to her husband Franklin Fields Oliver whom she met at a square dance in 1949. They were married three years later. Together they enjoyed a life living on the farm and fishing at the coast, with many trips in between to the mountains of North Carolina - which they loved. Marjorie graduated as a Licensed Practical Nurse from Wayne Community College in 1953, and began a nursing career working in the Goldsboro area. After eight years, Marjorie suspended her nursing career to become a homemaker and a mother to three energetic boys. During her time as a mother, homemaker, chauffer, and cheerleader, Marjorie was also active in the community serving several years as a Den Mother in Scouts and playing on local and travel softball teams. Marjorie was well-known at the community schools for her Wicked-Witch character which she portrayed for 25 years. In 1991, at age 59, Marjorie graduated as a Registered Nurse from Wayne Community College. She then resumed her nursing career working at the Goldsboro Dialysis Center for nine years. Marjorie retired in 2000 to enjoy a life of grand-mothering and fishing with her husband. At age 70, Marjorie organized a local Red Hat Society Chapter and was the Queen Mom for the Barefoot Beauties. The Red Hat Society became a true passion for Marjorie. She was a Red Hat Ambassador and co-coordinated several Red Hat extravaganzas in the state. She served for many years as the Region 8 Coordinator covering greater than 20 counties in eastern NC. She loved the Red Hat Sisterhood and truly considered them as her sisters. A service to celebrate Marjorie's life will be held Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Mewborn Cemetery, Jason Community with Scott Hardy officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Rouse Funeral Home. In addition to her husband, Marjorie is survived by her three sons, Hal Oliver and wife Wendy of Jason, Greg Oliver and wife Donna of Wilson, and Derek Oliver and wife Angel of Snow Hill; five grandchildren, Leslie Wilson and husband Jeffrey of Jason, Brittany Oliver of Jason, Drew Oliver of Wilson, Tori Oliver of Wilson, and Austin Oliver of Snow Hill; one great-grandchild, Fields Wilson of Jason; extended family members Tracy and Chelsey Edmundson of Jason; several special nieces and nephews; and a special caretaker Maxine Hill of Jason. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jason Presbyterian Church, 7989 Highway 903 South, La Grange, NC 28551. Arrangements have been entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange. Online condolences may be sent to www.rousefh.com. Published in Free Press on Aug. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Free Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close