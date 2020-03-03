SNOW HILL - Marjorie Thomas Hill was born on September 9, 1926 in Edgecombe County. She passed away on March 1, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare in Wilmington, NC. She was a longtime member of Hull Road Free Will Baptist Church in the Arba community of Greene County where she served as a Sunday school teacher and member of the Women's Auxiliary for many years. She was also a talented seamstress, making beautiful quilts as well as knitting afghans and baby blankets in her later years. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Royce P. Hill. She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Hill Willis and husband Bobby, of Wilmington, NC; two granddaughters, Melissa Wallace and husband Jim, and Melanie Pound and husband David; four great-grandchildren, Peyton Wallace, Brooks Wallace, Merritt Pound and Mason Pound all of Wilmington, NC. She is also survived by her two sisters, Lib Hill of Snow Hill and Dorothy Sexton of Wallburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, March 4th, at Hull Road Original Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery in the Arba community. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hull Road Free Will Baptist Church, 3984 Hull Road, Snow Hill, NC 28580 or Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1406 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service.