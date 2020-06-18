Marjorie Wilkins Ginn
Marjorie Wilkins Ginn, 83, of Kinston, died Monday, June 15, 2020 at her home.
A graveside service will be held noon Friday, June 19, 2020, at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
Arrangements are by Seymour Funeral Home.

Published in Free Press on Jun. 18, 2020.
