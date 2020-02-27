|
May 9, 1929 – February 26, 2020
Marjorie Williams Wooten Barfield, 90, was ushered into heaven late Wednesday evening, February 26, 2020, at Transitions Hospice in Raleigh, NC. She was the youngest of ten children born to the late David and Sallie Williams of Kinston, NC. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 52 years, Edward Ray Wooten, and her nine siblings. Marjorie received her teaching degree from East Carolina University and began her career of touching the lives of children. Although she taught at various elementary schools, she poured her heart into her last location, Arendell Parrott Academy, where she taught first grade until her retirement in 1991. She always remembered her students from years past, and even in their adulthood, could call them by name when she saw them. Marjorie's dedication and love of Arendell Parrott Academy was recognized with her induction into the Magnolia Circle in 2015 as Parrott Academy's first teacher. Her love for education was also recently acknowledged when she received national recognition from the Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority for her extensive years of service and membership. Marjorie was a dedicated servant of the Lord and a loyal member of First Baptist Church in Kinston and its Faith Bible Class. She served in many capacities within the church including elementary Sunday school teacher, librarian, and deacon. Years after the death of her first husband, E. Ray, Marjorie was reconnected with a high school sweetheart, Victor Barfield, whose first wife of over 50 years had passed away. She and Vic picked up where they left off over a half century before and were married in 2009. Although Marjorie kept her townhome in Kinston for their frequent visits, she and Vic made their home in Garner, NC. Marjorie will always be remembered for her graciousness, quick wit, welcoming nature, strength, and caring. She is survived by her husband, Victor Barfield, of Garner; two sons, Edward Ray "Sonny" Wooten, Jr. and wife, Connie, of Atlanta, GA and David T. Wooten and wife, Rita Jo, of Kinston; two grandchildren, Lara Wooten Oldenburg, and husband, J.B., of New York, NY and Joseph Ray Wooten of New Bern; and a great-granddaughter, Audrey Oldenburg of New York, NY; two sisters-in-law, Marguerite Wooten Currie of Smith Mountain Lake, VA and Dorothy Wooten Julian, and husband, Robert, of Goldsboro; as well as a multitude of special nieces, nephews, and cousins. Marjorie was also blessed with her "Barfield family" to love her. She is survived by her three-stepsons, Victor "Buddy" Barfield, Jr. and special friend, Deborah Sykes, of Garner, David Barfield and wife, Angelica, of Roanoke, VA and Greg Barfield of Raleigh; her stepdaughter, Donna Barfield Johnson and husband, Todd, of Smithfield; three step-grandchildren, Abby Johnson of Raleigh, Cliff Johnson of Raleigh, and Kevin Johnson and fiancée, Samantha Brownlee, of Wilmington. Marjorie was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She lived her life as a servant of God, having a special impact on everyone she met. Marjorie knew everyone! - and will be dearly missed! A time of visitation with family and friends will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church, 2600 Rouse Rd, Kinston, NC. A celebration of her homegoing will be held directly afterwards at 2:00 p.m. in the Sanctuary of First Baptist Church with Pastor David Sawyer officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Arendell Parrott Academy, PO Box 1297, Kinston, NC 28503 or First Baptist Church, 2600 Rouse Road, Kinston, NC 28504. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.
