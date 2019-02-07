PINK HILL - Mark Andrew Farrell, 56, passed away at his home Monday, February 4, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Farrell. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Pink Hill Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. followed by visitation. Mark is survived by his wife, Martha Taylor Farrell; two sons, Darryl Carter Farrell, Andrew Taylor Farrell and girlfriend Kayla Michelle Herring; mother Priscilla Farrell; close family friend, Jordan Matthew Smith; sister, Missey Willis and husband Tommy; and two nieces, Morgan and Ava Willis. In Lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the . Online condolences may be sent to pinkhillfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Andrew Farrell.
Pink Hill Funeral Home Inc
1056 N Nc Hwy 11
Pink Hill, NC 28572
(252) 568-3184
Published in Free Press on Feb. 7, 2019