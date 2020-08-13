1/1
Mark Anthony Ormond
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOOKERTON - Mark Anthony Ormond, age 53, went to be with his Lord on August 10, 2020. Born August 15, 1966, he was the son of Charlie Edward "Bud" Ormond and Bernice Parsons Ormond.
Mark was a kind hearted and free-spirited person who loved to ride his Harley, fish, camp and enjoy life. He will be missed by his family and close friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Charlie and Anna Ormond; maternal grandparents, Larry and Leona Parsons; aunt, Sandra M. Ormond; and uncle, James G. Jernigan.
His surviving family includes his brother, Michael Edward Ormond and wife, Amanda of LaGrange; nephews, Brandon Ormond and wife, Lindsey of LaGrange and Josh Ormond of Texas; niece, Brittany Ormond of LaGrange; great-nephews, Conner Ormond and Landon Jones, both of LaGrange; a special friend, Cheryl Carawan and her family; and many special aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; all who will miss his laughter and willingness to help others.
Graveside services will be held 11 AM Friday, August 14th, at the Ormond Family Cemetery (1173 Oakes Road, Hookerton, NC). The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.
Mark will lie in state on Thursday from 9 AM – 4 PM at Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service in Snow Hill.
Online condolences may be posted at www.taylor-tyson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service
117 Northwest 3rd Street
Snow Hill, NC 28580
(252) 747-3675
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved