HOOKERTON - Mark Anthony Ormond, age 53, went to be with his Lord on August 10, 2020. Born August 15, 1966, he was the son of Charlie Edward "Bud" Ormond and Bernice Parsons Ormond.
Mark was a kind hearted and free-spirited person who loved to ride his Harley, fish, camp and enjoy life. He will be missed by his family and close friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Charlie and Anna Ormond; maternal grandparents, Larry and Leona Parsons; aunt, Sandra M. Ormond; and uncle, James G. Jernigan.
His surviving family includes his brother, Michael Edward Ormond and wife, Amanda of LaGrange; nephews, Brandon Ormond and wife, Lindsey of LaGrange and Josh Ormond of Texas; niece, Brittany Ormond of LaGrange; great-nephews, Conner Ormond and Landon Jones, both of LaGrange; a special friend, Cheryl Carawan and her family; and many special aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; all who will miss his laughter and willingness to help others.
Graveside services will be held 11 AM Friday, August 14th, at the Ormond Family Cemetery (1173 Oakes Road, Hookerton, NC). The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.
Mark will lie in state on Thursday from 9 AM – 4 PM at Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service in Snow Hill.
