Mark Thomas Banner, 56, of Kinston, died Friday, at the VA Hospital in Durham.

He is survived by his wife, Julie M. Banner.

Service will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Bethel Free Will Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the service.

Arrangements are by Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store