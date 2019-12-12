Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlei Noelle Wetherington. View Sign Service Information Garner Funeral Home - Kinston 209 West Peyton Ave Kinston , NC 28501 (252)-523-2124 Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Garner Funeral Home - Kinston 209 West Peyton Ave Kinston , NC 28501 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Carey Road Kinston , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

KINSTON - Marlei Noelle Wetherington, 23, passed away at her home Monday, December 9, 2019. Marlei was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved attending church and her church family. She regularly attended Young Women's summer camp where she was a counselor and friend to everyone. Marlei was an active member of RADD where she participated on kickball and baseball teams, played disc golf, and painted. Marlei enjoyed volunteering at Woodman and interacting with the members and staff. Marlei's absence will be felt by all. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Chester S. and Hilda Wetherington; uncle, Chester J. Wetherington. She is survived by her loving parents, Ed and Marva Wetherington; maternal grandparents, Oscar and Katherine Howard of Kinston; sister, Jessica W. Kinnett and husband John, of Winterville; brother, Chris Wetherington and wife Allie, of Jacksonville; aunts, Susanna Robinson and family of Kinston, Kay Mercer and family of Beulaville, Sharon Wetherington and family of Goldsboro; uncles, Leo Wetherington and family of Salem, NH, Ron Wetherington and family of Kinston, Oscar Howard Jr. and family of Kinston; nieces, Aubrei Kinnett and Adalyn Kinnett; nephews, Tanner Kinnett, Elias Wetherington, Asher Wetherington, Judah Wetherington. A visitation will be held at Garner Funeral Home, Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held the following day, Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Carey Road Kinston, with Bishop Jeff Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to



KINSTON - Marlei Noelle Wetherington, 23, passed away at her home Monday, December 9, 2019. Marlei was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved attending church and her church family. She regularly attended Young Women's summer camp where she was a counselor and friend to everyone. Marlei was an active member of RADD where she participated on kickball and baseball teams, played disc golf, and painted. Marlei enjoyed volunteering at Woodman and interacting with the members and staff. Marlei's absence will be felt by all. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Chester S. and Hilda Wetherington; uncle, Chester J. Wetherington. She is survived by her loving parents, Ed and Marva Wetherington; maternal grandparents, Oscar and Katherine Howard of Kinston; sister, Jessica W. Kinnett and husband John, of Winterville; brother, Chris Wetherington and wife Allie, of Jacksonville; aunts, Susanna Robinson and family of Kinston, Kay Mercer and family of Beulaville, Sharon Wetherington and family of Goldsboro; uncles, Leo Wetherington and family of Salem, NH, Ron Wetherington and family of Kinston, Oscar Howard Jr. and family of Kinston; nieces, Aubrei Kinnett and Adalyn Kinnett; nephews, Tanner Kinnett, Elias Wetherington, Asher Wetherington, Judah Wetherington. A visitation will be held at Garner Funeral Home, Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held the following day, Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Carey Road Kinston, with Bishop Jeff Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Free Press on Dec. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Free Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close