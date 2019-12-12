KINSTON - Marlei Noelle Wetherington, 23, passed away at her home Monday, December 9, 2019. Marlei was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved attending church and her church family. She regularly attended Young Women's summer camp where she was a counselor and friend to everyone. Marlei was an active member of RADD where she participated on kickball and baseball teams, played disc golf, and painted. Marlei enjoyed volunteering at Woodman and interacting with the members and staff. Marlei's absence will be felt by all. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Chester S. and Hilda Wetherington; uncle, Chester J. Wetherington. She is survived by her loving parents, Ed and Marva Wetherington; maternal grandparents, Oscar and Katherine Howard of Kinston; sister, Jessica W. Kinnett and husband John, of Winterville; brother, Chris Wetherington and wife Allie, of Jacksonville; aunts, Susanna Robinson and family of Kinston, Kay Mercer and family of Beulaville, Sharon Wetherington and family of Goldsboro; uncles, Leo Wetherington and family of Salem, NH, Ron Wetherington and family of Kinston, Oscar Howard Jr. and family of Kinston; nieces, Aubrei Kinnett and Adalyn Kinnett; nephews, Tanner Kinnett, Elias Wetherington, Asher Wetherington, Judah Wetherington. A visitation will be held at Garner Funeral Home, Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held the following day, Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Carey Road Kinston, with Bishop Jeff Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Dec. 12, 2019