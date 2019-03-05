PINK HILL - Marsha Bunn Whaley, 63, of Pink Hill, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, at UNC Lenoir Health Care. Visitation will be held from 6:00p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Pink Hill Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Deep Run First Baptist Church with burial following at Westview Cemetery in Kinston. Marsha is survived by her husband, Thomas Whaley; daughters, Kayla Whaley Coley and husband Josh, Katie Whaley Howard and husband Dustin; brother, Preston Bunn and wife Diane; sister, Miriam Ledford and husband Tim; four granddaughters; special nieces and father and mother-in-law, Buddy and Nina Whaley. Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home
Pink Hill Funeral Home Inc
1056 N Nc Hwy 11
Pink Hill, NC 28572
(252) 568-3184
Published in Free Press on Mar. 5, 2019