Martha Bell Smith Williams, 84, of 916 Savannah Lane, Kinston, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Vidant Duplin Hospital in Kenansville.

Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Mills Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Kinston.

Viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Social distancing and masks are required at the funeral home and Cemetery due to COVID-19.

Arrangements are by Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.



