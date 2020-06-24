Martha Bell (Smith) Williams
Martha Bell Smith Williams, 84, of 916 Savannah Lane, Kinston, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Vidant Duplin Hospital in Kenansville.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Mills Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Kinston.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Social distancing and masks are required at the funeral home and Cemetery due to COVID-19.
Arrangements are by Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.

Published in Free Press on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home
500 E Blount St
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 523-1366
