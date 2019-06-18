KINSTON - Martha Fleming Stanley Dale, 93, died Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Magnolia Cottage. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 20 at First Baptist Church in Kinston. A private graveside service will follow at Westview Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church and other times at 1608 Cambridge Drive. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 2600 Rouse Road, Kinston, NC 28504. Arrangements are by Howard-Carter Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on June 18, 2019