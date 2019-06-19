Guest Book View Sign Service Information Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston 1608 W Vernon Ave. Kinston , NC 28504 (252)-523-3177 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM First Baptist Church 2600 Rouse Road Kinston , NC View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church 2600 Rouse Road Kinston , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

KINSTON - On Sunday afternoon, Jesus sent his angels to escort our precious mother to his Heavenly Kingdom. She lived her life in service to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Even though we will miss her more than words can say, we rejoice in her victory over death and to know that her body is well and she will never again feel pain. She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin Edward and Mary Fleming Stanley; husband Benjamin Edwin Dale, Jr.; and sister, Eliza Stanley Oglesby. She is survived by her daughter, Mary McRae Dale Parrott (Allen); son Benjamin Edwin Dale, III (Karen); grandchildren, Martha Parrott Aycock (James), Mary Christian Parrott Hayes (Keith), Melody Dale Vagnini (Steven), Caroline Alice Dale, and Benjamin Edwin Dale, IV; great-grandchildren, Savannah Russell Hayes, Landon Parrott Hayes, Samuel Dale Aycock and Lydia Jane Aycock; sister-in-law Nancy Gates Dale; and many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. The family would like to thank Sherry and Jeff Griffin and the staff at Magnolia Cottage for the wonderful care they gave mom over the last five years. That was home to her and she loved all the sweet ladies. Visitation will be held from 1:00pm-2:00pm with funeral service beginning at 2:00pm at First Baptist Church in Kinston on Thursday, June 20, 2019. A private graveside service will be held at Westview Cemetery. Visitation will be held at other times at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, 1608 Cambridge Drive Kinston, NC 28504. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 2600 Rouse Road, Kinston, NC 28504. Online condolences may be sent to



Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

