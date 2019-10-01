KINSTON - Martha Heath Turner, age 90, of Kinston, went to be with the Lord on September 29, 2019. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother (GG). She had a servant's heart always putting others needs first. Her early career was in Jones County with the school system as a Cafeteria manager and then later in life as a caregiver for the elderly. While she enjoyed her careers, her real enjoyment came from spending time with her grandchildren and sharing life's lessons. Her Godly approach to life significantly influenced family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Prentice W. Turner; her parents, Herman and Ella Jane Heath; and three brothers. She is survived by her two sons, Wayne Turner and wife Gail, Danny Turner and wife Susan; and one daughter, Jane Wright and husband Roger; seven grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 1:00 -2:00 with a celebration of life service immediately following at Howard-Carter Funeral Home, 1608 W. Vernon Ave, Kinston, NC 28504. Interment will follow the service at Pinelawn Memorial Park, 4488 US -70 Bus., Kinston, NC 28504. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 1, 2019