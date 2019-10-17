KINSTON - Martha Hyman, 91, of 518 Back Street, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Harmony Hall Nursing Rehab Center.
Service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2261 N.C. Hwy. 11 North, Kinston. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, 2019 Tower Hill Road, Kinston. There will be a viewing held on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home, 106 N. East Street, Kinston.
Arrangements are by Loftin Memorial- J.B. Rhodes Funeral Home, Kinston.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 17, 2019