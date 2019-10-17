Martha Hyman

Service Information
J.B. Rhodes Funeral Home and Cremations
1701 Wayne Memorial Dr
Goldsboro, NC
27534
(919)-735-2221
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
J.B. Rhodes Funeral Home
106 N. East Street
Kinston, NC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
2261 N.C. Hwy. 11 North
Kinston, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

KINSTON - Martha Hyman, 91, of 518 Back Street, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Harmony Hall Nursing Rehab Center.
Service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2261 N.C. Hwy. 11 North, Kinston. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, 2019 Tower Hill Road, Kinston. There will be a viewing held on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home, 106 N. East Street, Kinston.
Arrangements are by Loftin Memorial- J.B. Rhodes Funeral Home, Kinston.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.