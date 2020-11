Martha Rogers Brock, 78, of Pink Hill, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

She is survived by her husband, Everette Brock.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at Sandy Plain OFW Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow.

Entombment will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill.

Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store