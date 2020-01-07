Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Sutton Hardy. View Sign Service Information ROUSE FUNERAL HOME 108 N. Caswell St. La Grange , NC 28551-1725 (252)-566-3116 Send Flowers Obituary





KINSTON - Martha Evelyn Sutton Hardy, 95, peacefully transitioned to her heavenly home on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Martha was born on September 6, 1924, in Lenoir County to the late Finley Parrott Sutton and Eliza Creech Sutton. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 47 years, Howard Alligood Hardy. Martha was the oldest girl of nine children. Born and raised on the family farm, she knew the value of hard work from an early age. Being a farmer's daughter was never easy. Not only did she cook, clean, and care for the other children, she also worked as a farmhand. There wasn't much she loved more than a hoe and red-handled broom. She maintained a strong work ethic throughout her life. After Martha met Howard, she became a farmer's wife. He was the love of her life and, together, they toiled and labored to cultivate the land and nurture their marriage. She worked side by side with her husband in the field and raising their children. She was a Proverbs 31 lady through and through. Her children knew when she spoke that she was only "going to tell you one time." Though Martha was a disciplinarian and raised her children with a firm hand, everything she did was done in love. When her grandchildren and great-grandchildren came along, Martha's softer side shone through, and there was nothing she wouldn't do for her grands. Martha took great pride in maintaining a spotless home. Her yard and flowers were well cared for and she had the most beautiful rose bushes. She continued to cut her grass well into her mid-eighties, needing the yard to look exactly like she wanted. Martha worshiped with her church family at Holy Innocents Episcopal Church and was actively involved as an altar guild and choir member. A graveside service to remember Martha's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Rouse Funeral Home. Martha is survived by her daughter, Gail Hardy Cottle and husband, Gerald; her son, Howard Timothy "Tim" Hardy and wife, Kim; granddaughters, Amy Cottle Hooten, Hilary Hardy Lucas, and Bailey Hardy Parker; great-grandchildren; McKayla Hooten Harlos, Lauren Hooten, and Micah Hooten; two sisters, Mary Hardy and Joann Outlaw; and a sister-in-law, Evelyn Sutton. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Johnnie Sutton, Parrott Sutton, Albert Sutton, and Kay Sutton; and sisters, Betty Rose Herring and Huldah McLawhorn. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rousefh.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Martha's memory to Holy Innocents Episcopal Church, c/o Donna Jones, 815 Chase Drive, Kinston, NC 28504; Kitty Askins Hospice Center, 107 Handley Park Court, Goldsboro, NC 27534; UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center in memory of Martha and in honor of her son, Tim, 101 Manning Drive, Chapel Hill, NC 27514. The family would like to express their appreciation for the incredible care given to Martha by her caregivers at home, Magnolia Cottage, and Kitty Askins. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange. Published in Free Press on Jan. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Free Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

