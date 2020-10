GOLDSBORO - Martin Edward Britt, 82, died Oct. 27, 2020, at the Wayne UNC Health Care Center.

Graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Old Mill Cemetery, Goldsboro with interment following.

Viewing will be from 11 to 11:50 a.m. before the service at Britt Funeral Home, La Grange.



