Marvin Jackson Jones
SNOW HILL - Mr. Marvin Jackson Jones, age 88, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020. A native of Lenoir County, he was born May 19, 1932, the son of Marvin Asa Jones and Layune Wilson Jones.
Jackson attended elementary school at the former Wheat Swamp School and graduated from what was then LaGrange High School in 1950. He was a veteran of the US Army having served during the Korean Conflict.
On February 8th, 1969, he wed Linda Lee Jones of the Arba Community of Greene County. Following marriage, they eventually settled in Arba where Jackson farmed and operated Jackson Jones Country Store, a longtime fixture of the community. In his pastime, Jackson enjoyed nothing more than fishing on the creek or rabbit hunting.
Jackson was a member of Hull Road Original Free Will Baptist Church where he attended until his health began to decline. In addition to being a loyal and loving husband, Jackson was a dutiful caregiver to his late mother, Layune, and was very attentive to his late mother-in-law, Nan Harrison Jones, in her later years.
In addition to his parents, Jackson was preceded in death by a brother, James Gardner Jones.
His surviving family includes his wife of more than 51 years, Linda Lee Jones Jones; sister, Ruth Jones Jernigan of Burlington; brother, Ben Jones and wife, Margaret of Jason; sister-in-law, Mel Jones Harper of Snow Hill; brother-in-law, Michael B. Jones of Arba; and faithful and devoted friends, Mary Betty and Ossie Kearney of Snow Hill. Of the several nephews and nieces that survive him, Jackson had a close relationship with nephews, Michael B. "Mike" Jones, Jr., Dr. Kirk Jones, Jeff Jernigan, Jay Jernigan and Tony Jones; and nieces, Laura Harper O'Brien and Joan Jernigan.
A graveside service will be held 11 AM Tuesday, October 20th, at the Hull Road Church Cemetery in the Arba Community. The family will receive friends immediately following the service there at the grave side.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to the Hull Road Church Memorial Cemetery Fund, 3984 Hull Road, Snow Hill, NC 28580. Online condolences may be made at www.taylor-tyson.com.

Published in Free Press on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
