The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 30, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Rouse Funeral Home followed by a service to celebrate Marvin's life at 3 p.m. in chapel. A private interment for the family will be held in Fairview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given in his memory to Walnut Creek Free Will Baptist Church, 138 Beston Road, La Grange, NC 28551.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at



Marvin Parker Coker, 90, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center surrounded by his family.

