GRIFTON - Marvin L. White, 53, died Nov. 12, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Tucker family cemetery, Grifton.

Survivors include wife, Cassandra Faye Temple White of the home; daughter, KayShawn L. White; mother, Louvenia Tucker White; brother, Melvin White Jr.; and sisters, Evelyn F. White, Evalyn J. White, all of Grifton.

Arrangements by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Kinston.



