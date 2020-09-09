KINSTON - Marvin Willard "Clyde" Moore, 92, passed peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at UNC Lenoir.
A private graveside service was held at Pinelawn Memorial Park with Rev. Brian Rogers officiating.
Born in Wayne County to the late John and Clara Sauls Moore on December 26, 1927. Marvin joined the Army and honorably served his country in Korea during the Korean Conflict. After returning home Marvin met and married the love of his life of 66 years, Mary Frances Thomas of Snow Hill.
Marvin and Mary settled in Kinston and Marvin worked over 30 years as a service manager of the local Buick Dealers, Al Smith, Harvey Carrow, and his good friend, Jack Poole. Retiring from Poole Buick he started Marvin Moore Car Sales, a successful auto business for many years.
Marvin was a good musician and taught himself how to play the guitar, piano, and many stringed instruments. He was a master mechanic and great problem solver. If it was broke Clyde could fix it. Marvin loved his family and family gatherings in the Barn. He always enjoyed decorating his yard for Christmas. He enjoyed fishing and working in his yard.
Marvin was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary; brothers, Ray and Gene; and a sister, Ola Carter.
He is survived by his loving children, Johnny and Marsha Moore, Gail Tindal, Marica and Edward Sykes, and Tony and Judy Moore; grandchildren, Nina O'Neal (Matt), Hope Dail (Ethan), Johnna Davis (Paul), Lindsey Bard (Mike), Justin Croom (Jennifer), Josh Croom (Melissa), Jony Hart, Tony Moore, II (Julia), Tyler Moore (Brittany); many great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mildred Harrison.
In lieu of flowers, the family request a gift of love in his honor to First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 711 Phillips Rd., Kinston, NC 28504.
The family would like to thank Dr. Sukka, and all the nurses and caregivers on fourth floor at UNC Lenoir.
Clyde has "fixed" his last car, whistled his last tune, picked his final song, but his precious memory will last on and on.
