WYSE FORK - Mary Alice Moore Byrd, 93, passed away at Magnolia Cottage June 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard Herber and Rosa Myrtle Eakes Moore, husband Arthur Gordon Byrd, brothers Woodrow, Fred, Herbert, Milton Eugene (Buddy) Moore, sister Lossie Belle Fiori and great-grandson Michael Rodriguez. Mary's career spanned 25 years as Supervisor at Caswell Center.
She is survived by her son Richard Byrd, daughter Lolly Ford (Tom), grandchildren Stephanie Turner (Daryl), Derek Burkett (Emily) and Tracey Adams (Eric), 13 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren, brother-in-law Kinney Byrd and many nieces and nephews.
We welcome you to come by the funeral home Thursday, June 18, 2020 to pay your final respects to our mother from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.; however, due to COVID 19 restrictions and the vulnerability of some of our family members there will be no formal viewing and we request family only at the graveside service on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Westview Cemetery with Eugene Burkett officiating.
Please know that we appreciate your love, prayers and concern but we want you all to stay well.
Flowers are welcome or contributions may be made in her memory to Pilgrims Home Church c/o Judy Burkett, 828 Neuse Road, Kinston, NC 28504.
Our heartfelt thanks to the staff of Magnolia Cottage 1 for your support, love and compassion and to mom's friend and longtime caregiver Kathy Heath.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 17, 2020.