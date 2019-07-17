SOUTH RIDING, VA - Mary Alice Chambers Vandivere, 94, and a long-time resident of Kinston, passed away June 15, 2019. Alice and Bill Vandivere moved to Kinston in early 1978 and attended St Mary's Episcopal Church. They lived in Kinston until April 2018, when they moved to South Riding Virginia to live with their daughter and her husband. Alice suffered from COPD, and she spent her last night in a hospice facility close to her daughter's home. A sweet and kind soul, she was an avid gardener, cross stitcher, and collector of nutcrackers and owls. She was devoted to her family. She is survived by her husband, William Austin Vandivere; her son, William Benton Vandivere; daughter Karen Vandivere Loftus; three grandchildren, Finlay, Rosemary and Abigail; and two great-grandchildren, Samuel and Joseph.