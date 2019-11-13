Guest Book View Sign Service Information Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 (252)-747-3675 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Snow Hill Cemetery Mausoleum Send Flowers Obituary

SNOW HILL - Mrs. Mary Ann Heath Harrison, age 84, passed away Monday evening, November 11, 2019, at Greendale Forest Nursing Center in Snow Hill. A native of Greene County, she was born November 25, 1934, the daughter of Joseph Cleveland and Sara Moore Heath. She was the salutatorian of her graduating class from the Snow Hill High School and completed her post-secondary education at what is today East Carolina University where she majored in education. Mrs. Harrison taught for several years in the Greene County schools and at Wilson Technical Community College. On December 27, 1954, she wed Philip Wayne Harrison and together they celebrated 64 years of marriage prior to his death earlier this year on May 23, 2019. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by brothers, George R., Charles Ray, Bruce, Dennis, Ralph and Kirby; sisters, Ollie, Grace, Winnie and Betty; and brother-in-law, Jerome Harrison. Her surviving family includes her son, Philip "Phil" Ray Harrison and wife Sharon, of Snow Hill; grandchildren, Clara Ann Harrison of Clayton and Philip Thomas "P.T." Harrison of Snow Hill; sister, Laura Heath Taylor of Snow Hill; brother, J.C. Heath of Snow Hill; and brothers-in-law, Fred Warren Harrison of Kinston, Charles Harrison and wife Edith, of Snow Hill, and Chester Harrison and wife Dorothy, of Snow Hill. Graveside services will be held at the Snow Hill Cemetery Mausoleum at 2 PM Friday, November 15th, with the Reverend Josh Clark officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6-8 PM at Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service and other times at the Harrison residence. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Snow Hill Fire Department, PO Box 384, Snow Hill, NC 28580. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff of Greendale Forest and to caregivers, Sarah McCoy Hurley, Lori McCoy and Kaitlyn Gautier. Published in Free Press on Nov. 13, 2019

