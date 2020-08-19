1/1
Mary Brown
{ "" }
Mary Jane Turnage Brown, 82, of Kinston passed away at her home Monday, August 17, 2020.
She was a member of People's Free Will Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Brown; parents, Joseph S. Turnage and Molly Susan Turnage; and daughters, Joann Sanderson and Kimberly Jane Brown.
Mary Jane is survived by her daughters, Debbie M. Rouse of Kinston; sons, Preston Lee Brown and wife, Rebecca of Kinston, James Ray Brown of the home; grandchildren, Dawn Wiggins, Mary Leigh Jenkins, Meghan Rouse Brown, Sharon Cannon, Matthew Brown and wife Jessica, Joshua Brown and wife Dana, Elijah Brown; great-grandchildren, Dasia, Malia, Brielle, Benjamin, Alex, and Baby Brown to be. Mary Jane is also survived by three brothers and four sisters.
Funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Howard-Carter Funeral Home with her son, Preston Brown officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published in Free Press on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
Funeral services provided by
Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
1608 W Vernon Ave.
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-3177
