Mary Brown

Mary Jane Turnage Brown, 82, of Kinston passed away at her home Monday, August 17, 2020.
She was a member of People's Free Will Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Brown; parents, Joseph S. Turnage and Molly Susan Turnage; and daughters, Joann Sanderson and Kimberly Jane Brown.
Mary Jane is survived by her daughters, Debbie M. Rouse of Kinston; sons, Preston Lee Brown and wife, Rebecca of Kinston, James Ray Brown of the home; grandchildren, Dawn Wiggins, Mary Leigh Jenkins, Meghan Rouse Brown, Sharon Cannon, Matthew Brown and wife Jessica, Joshua Brown and wife Dana, Elijah Brown; great-grandchildren, Dasia, Malia, Brielle, Benjamin, Alex, and Baby Brown to be. Mary Jane is also survived by three brothers and four sisters.
Funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Howard-Carter Funeral Home with her son, Preston Brown officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.
