|
|
KINSTON – Mary Carol Cockey, age 84, born July 2, 1935, died Sunday, December 15, 2019. Mary Carol was born in Kinston, NC, to Amy Louisa Joyner Cockey and Thomas Baker Cockey. When she was two, the family moved to Nashville, Tennessee. While in Nashville, Mary Carol attended Harvard Hall, a private girls' school and also studied ballet. For four years after high school, Mary Carol studied ballet in Chicago at the Stone Camryn School of Ballet. During her years in Chicago, Mary Carol was a super in the Chicago opera, which was when Maria Calas made her debut. She also completed several teachers' courses at the Canadian National Ballet School. Mary Carol always wanted to teach dance. After returning to Kinston, she opened Mary Carol's School of Ballet in 1959 and began teaching ballet. Mary Carol taught until the mid 1980s. She was known for her classical ballet technique and teaching and for her traditional ballet productions. Mary Carol was a member of the Christian Science Church as well as a founding member of the Lenoir County SPCA, where she worked for many years. Mary Carol was a great lover of animals. Mary Carol was a strong animal advocate, focusing on thoughtful placement with responsible owners and proper spay and neutering practices. In 1985, she started a pet sitting service, providing love and care for her clients when their families were away. Over the years, it was not unusual for friends and neighbors to bring baby squirrels, possums, and birds, who had lost their mothers, to Mary Carol for care. A graveside service for friends will be conducted at 11 am on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Free Press on Dec. 17, 2019