KINSTON - Mrs. Mary Edwards, 93, transitioned Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at her residence, 107 E. Peyton Avenue Apt 2L, Kinston, NC. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday graveside at Mills Memorial Garden with Evangelist Paula Witherspoon as eulogist. She is survived by her three daughters, Peggy (James)Eakins of Richmond, VA, Veda Cook of Charlotte, NC and Karen Jean Johnson of Garner, NC; five sons, Teddy (Annetta) Patrick of Kinston, NC, Jimmy(Linda) Ray Edwards of Kinston, NC, Anthony (Rosa) Edwards of Kinston, NC, Clyde (Debroah) Edwards of Kinston,NC, and Marcus (Veronica) Edwards of Kinston, NC. Honorary daughter, Martha Turnage of Kinston, NC; special niece, Dawn Edwards of Raleigh, NC and special nephew, Greg Gooding of Kinston, NC. She is also survived by 112 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mills Funeral Home are entrusted with her funeral arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 20, 2020