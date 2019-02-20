Mary Eleanor Weston Kennedy

BEULAVILLE - Mary Eleanor Weston Kennedy, 72, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Vidant Duplin Hospital in Kenansville. The funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, followed by visitation at Serenity Funeral Home. A graveside service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Kennedy-Cole Cemetery in Beulaville. Survivors include her husband, Jerry R. Kennedy of Beulaville. Arrangements are by Serenity Funeral Home of Beulaville.
