KINSTON – Mary Elizabeth Baker, 102, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, passing peacefully in her sleep. Elizabeth was born November 17, 1916 in Rosehill, NC to Cecil and Effie Miller Chestnutt. She graduated from Magnolia High School with honors and went on to attend business school in Raleigh. She moved to Kinston in 1933 where she found employment as a bookkeeper. She met her husband while attending young adult class at First Baptist Church in downtown Kinston, married in 1938 and made her home in Kinston. She was a long time active member of First Baptist Church and the treasurer for many years of the Rosa Powers Sunday school class. She enjoyed playing bridge, bird watching, working in her garden and traveling with her husband. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Roscoe Baker; and siblings, Edith Chestnutt, Edna Lockfaw and Catherine Perdue, Elbert, Norwood, Davis, Ray, Howard and William. She is survived by her children, Mary Catherine Porchey and husband Carl, of Yadkinville, NC, Alice Baker Cohen of Kinston, and James Baker and wife Beth, of Dalton, PA; grandchildren, Robert W. Orr, Jr. and wife Jennifer and James Gray Orr; and great-grandchildren, Taylor Orr, Samuel G. Orr and Carter Browne. The family is grateful for all the kindness by her caregivers, Mauricia Sparks Wade and Janice Hall. A private graveside service will be conducted in Westview Cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 2:00pm to 4:00pm Saturday, April 27th at Edwards Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Red Cross, ASPCA or Audubon Society.