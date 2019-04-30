Mary Elizabeth "Bonnie" Riggs Winstead

Obituary
DOVER - Mary Elizabeth "Bonnie" Riggs Winstead, 76, of Dover passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son, Floyd Jr. Bonnie is survived by her husband, Floyd Winstead; daughter, Deborah Register (Michael); sons, Richard Winstead, Stephen Winstead (Crystal); daughter-in-law Phyllis; grandchildren, Christina, Katie, Aaron, Amber, Andrew and Bryson; sister, Diane; and brother, Douglas. Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Cove City Free Will Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow the visitation at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow the funeral service at Cove City Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 30, 2019
