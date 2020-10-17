1/
Mary Elizabeth (Brimmage) Cooper
Mary Elizabeth Brimmage Cooper, 84, of 4220 County Home Road, Greenville, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral service will held Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Burial will follow in Long Family Cemetery in Greenville.
She is survived by two sons, Anthony Cooper of Huntersville, Ala. and James Cooper of Germany; one daughter, Brenda Jones of Greenville; and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren..
This service will be live streaming on Don Brown's Facebook page.
COVID-19 restrictions will be in followed.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.

Published in Free Press on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
