Mary Elizabeth Brimmage Cooper, 84, of 4220 County Home Road, Greenville, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

Funeral service will held Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden. Burial will follow in Long Family Cemetery in Greenville.

She is survived by two sons, Anthony Cooper of Huntersville, Ala. and James Cooper of Germany; one daughter, Brenda Jones of Greenville; and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren..

This service will be live streaming on Don Brown's Facebook page.

COVID-19 restrictions will be in followed.

Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.



