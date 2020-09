Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Elizabeth "Gran" Koonce, 91, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 in Hyattsville Md. at the home of her daughter.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Mills Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Mills Memorial Garden. Viewing is 3-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the funeral home.

Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home.



