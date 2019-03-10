Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth Williams Whitford. View Sign

KINSTON - Mary Elizabeth (Williams) Whitford, of Kinston, North Carolina, born on December 27, 1924 in Fairfield, North Carolina, to the late Sudie Carter Williams and the late William Walton Williams, passed away at age 94 on February 21, 2019 in Hillsborough, North Carolina. She graduated from Duke School of Nursing in 1947. She was a Registered Nurse at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, TN and later worked in private duty in Miami, FL and New Bern, NC. After 22 years as a homemaker and mother, she went back to nursing at Lenoir Memorial Hospital until retiring in 1980. While living in Kinston, she was a member of Queen Street United Methodist Church and later joined Westminster United Methodist. Mary was the wife of the late Milan Gray Whitford. She was preceded in death by her beloved dog, Sassy. Mary is survived by her daughters, Frances Bishop, Mary Sue Roach, and Nancy Holland; and grandchildren, Linden Bishop McDonald, Amber Bishop, and Trey Holland; and great-grandchildren Marlow and Aspen McDonald. Mary loved fishing and gardening and "spreading joy" by preparing special baked goods for friends and loved ones. Until her death, Mary's heaven was on the shores of Bogue Sound in the small community of Ocean. The family invites donations in Mary's name to Neuse River Golden Retriever Rescue. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date to be announced. Published in Free Press on Mar. 10, 2019

