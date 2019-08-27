KINSTON - Mary Ellen Hardison Murphrey, 85, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro. Mary was born in Lenoir County and lived in the area all her life. When William's Limited and Uniform World were in the Mall, she did their alterations. Soon after, she started doing alterations in her home by appointment. Along with doing alterations, she raised registered Cocker Spaniel puppies which gave her the opportunity to meet many interesting people. She was preceded in death her parents, James and Lenoia Hardison. Mary is survived by her sons, Ray Leo Murphrey, Jr. and Willard Murphrey and wife Nancy, all of Kinston, Jameson Murphrey and fiancée Caroline, Clayton Murphrey and wife Kayla, and Olivia Murphrey; great-grandchildren, Benson Murphrey and Kathryn Murphrey; and brother, James Lynwood Hardison and wife Brenda, of Kinston.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Garner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Garner Funeral Home with Minister John Brick officiating. Burial will be held following the funeral service at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Flowers are welcome but donation may be made to Armenia Christian Church Flood Recovery Fund, 1817 US-70, Kinston, NC 28501. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Aug. 27, 2019