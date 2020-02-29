KINSTON - Mary Ellen Orth, 77, of Kinston, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston. She was preceded in death by her parents, J. B. and Vivian Antwine; sons, Scott McCall and Stephen McCall; and grandson. Phillip Everett. Left to cherish her memory include her husband, Richard Orth; daughter Crystal Everett and husband Curt, of Hookerton; son Tommy McCall of Kinston; grandchildren, Brandi Grist and husband Martin, and Scott McCall and fiancée Brittany Farrell; great-granddaughter Madison McCall; sisters, Jennie Turnage and husband Steve, and Annie Ruth Hill. Mary Ellen was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and was secretary of Lutheran Women's Missionary League. Her passion was gardening and she loved sewing. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Howard-Carter Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Ron Fletcher officiating. Burial will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Arrangements by Howard-Carter Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 29, 2020