KINSTON - Mary Esther Cannon, 66, of 2544 Cameron Langston Road, died Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Bowling Green, KY. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Heath Chapel Abundant Life Church Ministries. Burial will follow in the Mills Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are by the Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 27, 2019