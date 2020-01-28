LA GRANGE - Mary Ethel Hines, 64, of 3517 Foss Farm Road, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro. A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Hull Road FWB Church in Kinston. Burial will follow in the St. Matthews FWB Church Cemetery, La Grange. She is survived by her husband, Samuel Hines of the home and her children. Arrangements are by Loftin Memorial-J.B. Rhodes Funeral Home & Cremations, Kinston, NC.
Published in Free Press on Jan. 28, 2020