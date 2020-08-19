1/1
Mary Ham
Mary Magdalene Ham, 89, of Deep Run passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, at her home.
She was a member of Deep Run Church of God.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Zackariah Jarman and Bertha Avery Jarman; husband, Richard Ham; daughter, Ernestine Ponce; son, Kenneth Vernell Horne; sisters, Fannie Maxine Stocks, Janet Carlyle, Essie Mae DeCamp; brothers Neethan Jarman, Daniel Jarman, Robert Jarman, Jessie Jarman and Donald Jarman; grandchildren, Kimberly Horne, Doug Stanley, Jr., Crystal Horne, DeWanda Ham and great-grandchild, Amber Mason.
Left to cherish her memory is her special niece and caregiver, Eurse Brown; 19 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Betsy Kimball and husband, Leroy of Deep Run and Paulette Futrell of Beulaville; step-children, Debbie Kilmer and husband, Phillip of New Bern, Susan McCann of Greenville, Becky Senter and husband Gary of Washington, Vicki Killian of FL. and Richard D. Ham and wife Tammy of Vanceboro.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Howard-Carter Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Westview Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be practiced and masks will be required.
Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Free Press on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
AUG
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Westview Cemetery
